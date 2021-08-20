Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.40.

INSP opened at $204.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -117.01 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $109.29 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

