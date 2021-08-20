Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,942. Insmed has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.23.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Insmed by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

