Insider Selling: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Sells 31,221 Shares of Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Simon Pryce purchased 7 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,082 ($27.20) per share, with a total value of £145.74 ($190.41).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 3,308 ($43.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,640.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

