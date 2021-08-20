Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells 7,836 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TVTX opened at $19.91 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

