Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells 1,010 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.