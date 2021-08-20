Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Sells 667 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael G. Homan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $144.99. 5,753,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

