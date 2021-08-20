Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells $2,274,097.32 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 701,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,818,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68.

SKLZ stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

