Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells $2,274,097.32 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 701,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,818,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68.
SKLZ stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.08.
SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
