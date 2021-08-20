Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells 10,708 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,474,645.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$35.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.10 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

