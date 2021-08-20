Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $38,698.69 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

PGEN opened at $5.49 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the second quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Precigen by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 258,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Precigen by 126,385.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 156,393 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

