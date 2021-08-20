Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,120,402.75 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,120,402.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,190,604.39.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$67.43 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

