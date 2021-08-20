Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $298,254.88 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NEWR opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

