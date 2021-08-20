Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,835. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

