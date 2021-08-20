Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$20,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,828,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,067,672.34.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Raymond Heung sold 400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$1,840.00.

Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$6.34 on Friday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$7.48. The firm has a market cap of C$371.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.34.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

