Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $232,629.22 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50.

H stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

