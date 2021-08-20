Insider Selling: Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Sells 18,969 Shares of Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $20,318,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
