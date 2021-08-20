Insider Selling: Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Sells 18,969 Shares of Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $20,318,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.