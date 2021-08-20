Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00.

Shares of ALLO opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.