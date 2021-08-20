Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACM Research stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. 159,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,049. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.