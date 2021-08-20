Insider Buying: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Purchases 1,326 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,325. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

