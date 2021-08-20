Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases 8,164 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $88.10 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

