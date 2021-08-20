Insider Buying: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) CFO Johan Gericke bought 10,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $9,156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $634,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $151,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

