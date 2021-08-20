Insider Buying: Eneco Refresh Limited (ASX:ERG) Insider Acquires A$16,912.80 in Stock

Eneco Refresh Limited (ASX:ERG) insider Henry Heng purchased 469,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$16,912.80 ($12,080.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.
Eneco Refresh Company Profile
