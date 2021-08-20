Insider Buying: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) COO Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BWB opened at $15.63 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.