Insider Buying: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Acquires 29,440 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,379.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $7.99 on Friday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biodesix by 278.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Biodesix by 229.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

