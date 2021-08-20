Insider Buying: Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Purchases C$13,875.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,869,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,402,036.50.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

AU opened at C$0.75 on Friday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.74 and a one year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 21.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.03 million and a PE ratio of -24.19.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.1283117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.