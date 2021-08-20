Insider Buying: Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Insider Purchases £15,750 in Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Nigel Boardman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Nigel Boardman purchased 500 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £5,150 ($6,728.51).

ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.46) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,014.23. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £154.74 million and a P/E ratio of 59.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

