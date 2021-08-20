Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Insider Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $29,055.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,748.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AP opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

