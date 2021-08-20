Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Insider Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $29,055.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,748.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE AP opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.