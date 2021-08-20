Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 135,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 91,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,793. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

