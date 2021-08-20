Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 141,417 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

