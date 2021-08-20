Injective Protocol (INJ) One Day Volume Tops $51.65 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00022807 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $361.24 million and approximately $51.65 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00858887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00109467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

