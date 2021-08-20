Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Up 25.7% in July

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $104,398,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

