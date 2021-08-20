ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.

ING stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 498,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,796 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,373,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 86,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

