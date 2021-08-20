ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.
ING stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
