ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

