ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.25 ($14.42).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.