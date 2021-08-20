Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of III. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 542.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,914 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 330,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of III opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

