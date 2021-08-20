Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,796. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $249.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.