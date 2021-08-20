Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.69 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

