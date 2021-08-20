Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.69 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
