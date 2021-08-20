indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.87. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

