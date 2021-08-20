Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 952,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Immersion stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 23.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Immersion by 640.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IMMR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

