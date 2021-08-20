Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 952,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Immersion stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on IMMR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
