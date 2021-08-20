Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.80 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMGO traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $20.95. 573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,294. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

