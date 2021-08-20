Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.60. 33,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.