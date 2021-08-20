IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 67.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,902 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in IHS Markit by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.