IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Get IHI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. IHI has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.07.

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHI (IHICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.