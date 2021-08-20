IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 729.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

FAF opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

