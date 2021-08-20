IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 659 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after buying an additional 1,198,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 748,976 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth $13,854,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Fluor by 1,858.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $15.65 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.