IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 310 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

