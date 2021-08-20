IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.