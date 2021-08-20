IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,061 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,516,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 229,069 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

