Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,947 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

