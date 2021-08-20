Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

MXIM stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

