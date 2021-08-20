Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $396.49 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $415.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.